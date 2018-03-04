SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (AP) — A suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting at a South Salt Lake party.

South Salt Lake police say 20-year-old Isaiah Lucas has been booked into the county jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm.

It was unclear Sunday if Lucas has a lawyer yet.

They say 24-year-old Patrick Andrews died at the scene Saturday following an argument during the party at the Mountain Shadow Apartments.

Police say a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman also were shot and taken to a hospital, but both are expected to recover.

Officers responded to the call of shots fired about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say there was a party going on in an apartment when an argument started and shots were fired.