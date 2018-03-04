SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (AP) — A suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting at a South Salt Lake party.
South Salt Lake police say 20-year-old Isaiah Lucas has been booked into the county jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm.
It was unclear Sunday if Lucas has a lawyer yet.
They say 24-year-old Patrick Andrews died at the scene Saturday following an argument during the party at the Mountain Shadow Apartments.
Most Read Stories
- State kills Atlantic salmon farming in Washington
- More ‘boomerang’ employees return to Microsoft as corporate culture shifts
- Teenager dies after fall from Rattlesnake Ledge near North Bend
- Ousted Swedish surgeon claims a conspiracy, but doctors say ‘smoking gun’ is fake
- Judge rules Seattle homeless man’s truck is a home
Police say a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman also were shot and taken to a hospital, but both are expected to recover.
Officers responded to the call of shots fired about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say there was a party going on in an apartment when an argument started and shots were fired.