YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Yuma man say a 28-year-old man was located and arrested after one person was killed and another critically injured when a tow truck rear-ended their car and then left the scene.

Christopher Peirce was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center late Friday night on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident with death or injury, extreme DUI with a blood-alcohol content over .20 and reckless driving.

The identities of the 66-year-old woman who was killed in the collision and the 70-year-old man was critically injured were not released.

Court records don’t list a defense attorney for Peirce who could comment on the allegations.