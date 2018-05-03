TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say a man has been arrested after his estranged wife and mother-in-law went missing earlier this week in Tucson.

They say 43-year-old Norman Schrank is being held on suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated assault and burglary.

It was unclear Thursday if he has legal representation yet.

Sheriff’s officials say 40-year-old Jeni McClurg was found safe near Payson but her 65-year-old mother, Sachiko McClurg, remains missing and foul play is suspected.

The sheriff’s department issued a missing persons alert for the two women on Wednesday morning after relatives reported they hadn’t been heard from for several days.

Schrank was arrested by Gila County authorities after he and Jeni McClurg were located in Pine.

Authorities say Jeni McClurg was taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.