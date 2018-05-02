PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been accused of multiple felony counts in connection with a vehicle theft and crash in Phoenix that injured a woman and teenage boy.

Phoenix police say 33-year-old Matthew Jennings is jailed on suspicion of burglary, aggravated assault, auto theft and leaving the scene of an injury collision.

It was unclear Wednesday if he has a lawyer yet.

Jennings was arrested Tuesday after a police pursuit and crash that began with a burglary at a north Phoenix home.

He reportedly fled in a stolen vehicle and was driving erratically when the car hit another vehicle and then left the road.

It struck a bus stop where two people were seated and police say a 17-year-old boy and 56-year-old woman were injured.