ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A man was arrested after an alleged threat in St. Cloud that included references to a bomb and City Hall.

No explosive devices were found and authorities say there is no threat to public safety.

Police say they learned of the threats Wednesday morning and searched City Hall. The suspect’s bag was found, but it contained only personal items and no explosives.

The man was arrested on the St. Cloud State University campus, and that area was also searched. No suspicious items were found there. He is not enrolled as a student at the school.

The St. Cloud Police Department and the FBI are investigating.