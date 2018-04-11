ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A man was arrested after an alleged threat in St. Cloud that included references to a bomb and City Hall.
No explosive devices were found and authorities say there is no threat to public safety.
Police say they learned of the threats Wednesday morning and searched City Hall. The suspect’s bag was found, but it contained only personal items and no explosives.
The man was arrested on the St. Cloud State University campus, and that area was also searched. No suspicious items were found there. He is not enrolled as a student at the school.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
The St. Cloud Police Department and the FBI are investigating.