SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old man was arrested after three people were shot in an apartment complex in the western Oregon town of Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department said in a news release early Sunday morning that all three victims were transported to area hospitals with serious to life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses called 911 to report gunfire about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and the police officers who responded found two people with gunshot wounds near a staircase leading to an apartment. According to the press release, the officers heard calls for help from inside the apartment, and found the suspect struggling with another man inside.

A third victim, who had been shot in the neck, had already fled the apartment and sought help from people living nearby.

The police have not released the names of the victims or the suspect, but say the suspect lived at the apartment.