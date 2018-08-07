PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have identified a man suspected of carjacking two vehicles and hitting a pedestrian.

Sgt. Chris Burley said Tuesday that 26-year-old Quinton Franklin faces charges of robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and other crimes.

According to Burley, officers responded Monday to a report that a knife-wielding man carjacked a vehicle in Northwest Portland, and then struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian’s injury was not life-threatening.

As officers searched for the suspect, a 9-1-1 caller reported that a vehicle matching the carjacked vehicle’s description had rolled over on Interstate 5. The caller said the driver of the crashed vehicle then forced his way into a Toyota Camry and drove off.

A Tigard police officer spotted the second stolen vehicle. A chase ended with the suspect crashing into a BMW sedan.

Burley says Franklin was assessed at a hospital and then booked into a Portland jail.