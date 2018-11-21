PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police early Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting two apparent strangers during separate incidents in downtown Portland, Oregon.
The Oregonian/Oregon live reports James J. Barquet was arrested early Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney,
Authorities said Carol L. Horner, 70, of Portland, was shot around 9:05 p.m. Monday and found on the sidewalk under the Morrison Bridge. Brian E. Hansen, 51, of Vancouver was shot midspan on the Burnside Bridge’s south sidewalk around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police provided no motive for the killings.
