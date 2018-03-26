DETROIT (AP) — A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl who was being driven to school by her mother.
Damond Reeves was arraigned Saturday on four counts of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and other charges.
Police have said that a man apparently started shooting at random Friday morning in the parking lot of a west side Detroit gas station after asking people for a cigarette.
The girl was struck in the arm as she and her mother waited at a nearby traffic light. Another vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.
Reeves is being held on a $200,000 bond. An April 3 probable cause conference has been scheduled, followed by an April 10 preliminary examination.