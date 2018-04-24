DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man has been charged with reckless driving causing death in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 8-year-old boy.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 27-year-old Stephen Williams of Ecorse was arraigned Tuesday.

Brandyn Starks was crossing a street Thursday in southwest Detroit when witnesses say he was hit by an SUV that disregarded a red traffic light.

Police have said the boy’s parents were searching for him after he left home with a wagon while apparently heading to a park.

Williams was arrested over the weekend. He also is charged with driving on a suspended license causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death.

Williams faces a May 1 probable cause hearing and a May 8 preliminary examination.