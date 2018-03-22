FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man armed with a knife has been shot and wounded by a Fargo police officer.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police Chief David Todd says a man inside the residence came at police with the knife, and an officer shot him.

The man went back inside the apartment, but a SWAT team convinced him to surrender.

Todd says the woman who lived in the apartment had a protection order against the man. She wasn’t harmed.

The man was taken into custody and taken to a hospital. His condition isn’t known.

The officer has been put on standard paid administrative leave while the state crime bureau investigates.