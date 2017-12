BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man is dead after apparently falling through the ice on the Missouri River near a boat landing northwest of Bismarck.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded to a welfare check on a man Thursday, and a water rescue team found the body in the water and removed it.

An autopsy is planned. The man’s name was not immediately released. Authorities say he was in his late 60s or early 70s.