BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who yelled “Heil Hitler! Heil Trump!” at a theater performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” in Baltimore says he’s sorry for the outburst.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Anthony M. Derlunas II said in an interview with the newspaper that his comments were “beyond a mistake.”
The 58-year-old said he’d been drinking heavily before the show. Derlunas said the classic play set in a Jewish village in czarist Russia reminded him of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which prompted his outburst.
The comments sparked panic in the Hippodrome Theatre and a few dozen people began running for the exits. The scare came a few weeks after a gunman fatally shot 11 people inside a Pittsburgh synagogue.
