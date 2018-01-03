MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A cook and his girlfriend have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a manager inside a Connecticut fried chicken restaurant.

Police charged 28-year-old James Goolsby, of Manchester, with murder in the death of 36-year-old Norris Jackson, who was shot at the Bonchon Chicken restaurant in Manchester just before noon on Saturday.

Goolsby is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

His girlfriend, 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille, was charged with hindering prosecution. She was in custody on a bond of $100,000.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a workplace dispute and that Goolsby and Jackson had been arguing the morning of the shooting.

Officials at Bonchon Chicken, based in South Korea, issued a statement expressing sorrow over the shooting.