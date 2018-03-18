Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 40-year-old man and his 8-year-old daughter are hospitalized in critical condition after being severely burned following an accident involving flammable liquids in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the incident occurred at a home around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

They say there was some sort of explosion involving flammable liquids and an open flame, but it’s still unclear if the open flame was a cooking fire, warming fire, or a fire simply for ambience.

Authorities say the girl suffered burns to her torso and lower extremities while her father had burns to his wrists and legs.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Their names haven’t been released yet.

The Associated Press