MILTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been arrested on multiple charges for allegedly trying to take money out of his grandmother’s bank account.

NBC 10 Boston reports 27-year-old Patrick Laubenstein of Randolph picked up his grandmother at her nursing home and brought her to Envision Bank, where he tried to withdraw her money in the drive-thru check out. The bank refused to give him the money and Laubenstein took off as police responded to the scene.

The car chase was called off after police realized the grandmother was still in the car. Police located Laubenstein at a friend’s house in Milton, and arrested him on charges of forgery, abusing or neglecting an elderly person and failing to stop for police. He will be arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday. It is not immediately clear if he has an attorney.