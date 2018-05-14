LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who operated parking lots at Los Angeles Veterans Affairs hospitals has agreed to plead guilty to defrauding the VA out of nearly $14 million.

Authorities say David Scott agreed Monday to plead guilty to conspiracy and wire fraud. He’s facing 70 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Scott operated parking lots at VA medical campuses, including a hospital in West Los Angeles.

Scott was supposed to pay the VA 60 percent of revenue from the lots, which also were used during UCLA baseball games, nearby theater events and a PGA golf tournament.

But authorities say for 15 years, Scott short-changed the system by millions and used the money to finance a lavish lifestyle.

Scott also allegedly bribed a VA contracting officer about $300,000. That man awaits sentencing.