COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who ambushed four police officers in South Carolina, killing one of them, has pleaded guilty to murder as part of a deal which spares his life.
Christian McCall quietly admitted to the Jan. 16 shooting in York County on Tuesday. He was waiting to see if the judge would accept the negotiated sentence of life without parole.
Solicitor Kevin Brackett says McCall first hid and shot an officer tracking him with a dog after his wife called 911 and said he beat her, then ran away.
Brackett says a few hours later, McCall hid under a deck and shot three officers trying to find him. York County Sheriff’s detective Mike Doty was killed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
Before the shooting, McCall was a 47-year-old with a successful career in the banking industry.