BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former commander of a northwestern Arkansas American Legion post has pleaded guilty to charges related to the theft of more than $100,000 from the group.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 53-year-old Marvin Akers of Rogers pleaded guilty Thursday to a theft of property charge and was sentenced to 10 years of probation as part of a plea deal.

Akers was commander of the American Legion’s Riddle-Hutcheson Post 77 when he and post treasurer Kim Emerson were charged with together stealing money from the post.

Emerson pleaded guilty Monday to the same charge and was also sentenced probation.

