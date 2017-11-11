BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former commander of a northwestern Arkansas American Legion post has pleaded guilty to charges related to the theft of more than $100,000 from the group.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 53-year-old Marvin Akers of Rogers pleaded guilty Thursday to a theft of property charge and was sentenced to 10 years of probation as part of a plea deal.
Akers was commander of the American Legion’s Riddle-Hutcheson Post 77 when he and post treasurer Kim Emerson were charged with together stealing money from the post.
Emerson pleaded guilty Monday to the same charge and was also sentenced probation.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
- Should NFL end Thursday Night Football? What the national media are saying about Seahawks' costly win in Arizona
- China’s real-estate agents explain why they love Seattle and if they think foreign homebuying will keep surging
___
Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com