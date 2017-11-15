SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A retired accountant from Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to shoving a 70-year-old woman to the ground and permanently injuring her.
Police say 64-year-old David Garafano pushed the victim to the ground in February after she backed into his vehicle in the parking lot of a Danvers bank. The Salem News reports that the woman suffered serious head injuries.
A Superior Court judge told Garafano on Tuesday he will serve about two months in jail for pleading guilty, but will face up to 10 years in state prison if he does not surrender himself on Jan. 2.
Initially, Garafano was offered a plea deal in District Court that called for no jail time. After he sighed loudly and said “I guess I plead guilty,” the judge rejected the plea agreement.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- Gunman targeted neighbors then continued rampage VIEW
___
Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com