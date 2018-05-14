ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man admitted he opened fire into a crowd of people at a house party last year, wounding a 15-year-old girl.

Twenty-three-year-old Josiphia Fowlkes pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and firearm possession charges Monday. The Asbury Park Press reports jury selection for a trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday, which would have included a charge of attempted murder.

Fowlkes’ attorney says ballistics evidence and cell phone records forced a change of circumstance in the trial.

Fowlkes faced a maximum of 60 years in state prison if convicted at trial, but the state offered him a maximum of 16 years in prison in exchange for his guilty plea Monday.

The man’s attorney says he will argue for a 10-year sentence at sentencing in July.

