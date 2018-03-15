JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New York man has admitted to a hit-and-run that left a woman sitting at a bus stop dead.

Olvy Torres pleaded guilty Monday to leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death for the Sept. 26 wreck that killed 59-year-old Luisa Valdez. NJ.com reports authorities say Torres fled the scene on foot and was arrested a few days later.

During the investigation, police recovered $500,000 in cash and bags of diamonds inside a Bergen County apartment in Torres’ name. He was subsequently charged with money laundering, to which he has also pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors are expected to ask for Torres to be sentenced for seven years for the crash and five years for money laundering in a concurrent sentence.

Torres’ sentencing is scheduled for May 18.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com