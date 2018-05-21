CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to taking money from a GoFundMe account that was set up to pay for funeral expenses for a woman who was killed, and then using it to buy a car.

WMUR-TV reports 25-year-old Jeffrey Grenier pleaded guilty to theft Monday. He set up an account to pay for funeral expenses for Sabrina Galusha, who was stabbed to death last year. The page raised more than $6,000. Prosecutors said Grenier used $5,000 to buy a car.

Mark Galusha, Sabrina’s father, said the family was satisfied with the sentence, which calls for a year in jail with all but 90 days suspended. Grenier also was ordered to pay back the money.

Grenier’s lawyer said his client was going through a tough period and had intended to pay the Galushas.

