HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted running a prostitution ring with his wife that authorities say forced a 16-year-old New York City girl to become a sex worker.

Glen Bowman Sr. pleaded guilty Monday to human trafficking. The 42-year-old Newark man faces a 13-year term when he’s sentenced Nov. 14.

Bowman’s wife, their adult son and two other people have also pleaded guilty to roles in the ring. Authorities say they conspired to traffic the 16-year-old Brooklyn girl and made her work as a prostitute at motels in New Jersey.

State prosecutors say Glen Bowman and another defendant threatened to beat the teen if she didn’t follow their orders.

The ring was brought down by an undercover operation launched by the South Hackensack Police Department in October 2014.