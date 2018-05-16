NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An elderly New Jersey man who had thousands of child sex abuse images and videos on his home computer has pleaded guilty to distributing child porn.

Federal prosecutors say 74-year-old Mark Derzko, of Mine Hill, now faces between five and 20 years in prison following the plea he entered Tuesday. He’s due to be sentenced Aug. 28.

Prosecutors say Derzko used a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to download the videos and images.

Law enforcement officials downloaded more than two dozen videos from Derzko’s computer in 2016. They eventually found more than 2,000 videos and over 8,000 images when they executed a search warrant.