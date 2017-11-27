SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A central New York man has admitted killing and dismembering a man, setting the body on fire and disposing of it in several garbage bins.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports 29-year-old Corey Slattery pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in exchange for a 20-year prison sentence. He could have faced up to 25 years.

Prosecutors say Slattery lured Aikeem Hudgins, of Syracuse, to his Cicero apartment last December, then strangled and stabbed him. Officials say Slattery used a chain saw to dismember the body and burned some of the remains.

Slattery initially claimed he killed Hudgins in self-defense.

A witness, 48-year-old Connie Ingoldby, pleaded guilty in May to felony hindering prosecution. She admitted helping Slattery clean up the apartment and dispose of the body.

