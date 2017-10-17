CLEVELAND (AP) — A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.
Jamal Mansour, of Rocky River, pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault and has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. The 64-year-old dad earlier pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in 27-year-old Tahani Mansour’s death last year.
Cleveland.com reports Mansour says he believed his daughter didn’t respect his house rules. Prosecutors say Mansour told investigators he grabbed a gun, thinking she would “respect” that.
WJW reports defense attorney Angelo Lonardo said the shooting followed a fight over the daughter’s room being a mess.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Seattle leaders look to push 'refresh' button with Amazon
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Body of missing Lynnwood boy, 6, found in dumpster; relative in custody
- Boeing rivals Airbus, Bombardier join forces on CSeries jet seen as threat to 737
Mansour cried and apologized, saying he wishes he were the one dead.
___
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com