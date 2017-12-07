BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who was acquitted of rape has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the prosecutor and the detective involved.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 35-year-old Jared Kuntz of Bozeman pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of intimidation in an agreement that recommends a five-year sentence with the Department of Corrections. The agency would determine his placement.

Kuntz was acquitted of the 2012 rape but convicted of a misdemeanor for giving alcohol to the 18-year-old woman.

In May 2016, Kuntz posted on his Facebook page saying he would beat the prosecutor and the detective to death with a baseball bat unless they each paid him $500,000.

Kuntz said he was frustrated because he spent 20 months in jail and nearly $100,000 defending himself. He said he “kind of vented on Facebook” and deeply regretted it.

