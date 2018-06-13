GARRETT, Ind. (AP) — A man who authorities say shot and wounded a northeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy in an exchange of gunfire during an April traffic stop is out of the hospital and jailed.

State police announced an update on the case Tuesday involving 41-year-old Joshua D. Mumma of Garrett. He’s been booked on charges including two counts of attempted murder, disarming a law enforcement officer and dealing in methamphetamine.

The Associated Press sent an email Wednesday seeking comment from the DeKalb County public defender’s office, which court records say was assigned to represent him.

The DeKalb County prosecutor earlier said DeKalb sheriff’s Deputy Todd McCormick and Garrett Officer Alicia Castro wouldn’t face charges in the April 10 shooting during a struggle over guns that left Garrett wounded. McCormick was shot in the hands.