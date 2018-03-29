PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A judge has ordered a man accused of war crimes and human rights violations while serving as a paramilitary commander during Guatemala’s civil war to return to his native country.

The Providence Journal reports that a judge in Boston on Thursday rejected Juan Alicio Samayoa Cabrera’s request to remain in the United States. The 67-year-old has lived in Providence, Rhode Island, for 25 years.

He’s accused by the Guatemalan government of being involved in murders and other crimes against indigenous Mayans in the 1980s.

Samayoa’s lawyer argues he’ll be tortured if he returns to Guatemala. Several supporters had sent letters to the judge urging him to allow Samayoa to stay in the U.S.

He has 30 days to decide whether he’ll appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals.

