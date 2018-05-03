PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say a man tried to entice someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl into meeting him at a Rhode Island mall so he could dress her in a diaper and engage in sexual acts with her.

Prosecutors say the person 43-year-old Christopher Kinney was communicating with on Facebook was an undercover detective.

Court documents say the detective began communicating with Kinney after receiving a tip about disturbing images on Kinney’s Facebook page.

Prosecutors say officers who arrested Kinney found a diaper bag and condoms in his car. They say dozens of images of child pornography were on his phone.

Kinney is charged with attempted enticement of a minor and possession and distribution of child pornography.

Kinney’s attorney says she can’t comment on the case.