UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been charged with trying to burn his western Pennsylvania house down last week with his wife and six young children inside.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that 32-year-year-old Joshua Sanders of Masontown is accused of having started a fire in multiple places just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

Police say his wife and six children ranging in age between 1½ to 8 years old were inside, but the woman escaped and called 911, hiding outside. Investigators allege that he said “I’m going to burn the whole house down with everyone in it.”

Sanders faces charges including arson, attempted homicide, and child endangerment. Court documents indicate that he will be represented by the public defender’s office, which couldn’t be reached for comment over the weekend.

___

Information from: Herald-Standard, http://www.heraldstandard.com/