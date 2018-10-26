SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials has been ordered to remain detained pending a trial.
Shawn Christy is charged with making threats against Trump, Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli and others.
When asked to enter his plea in federal court in Scranton on Friday, the 27-year-old said he is “absolutely not guilty.”
The federal judge decided he was a flight risk and couldn’t be released on bond.
Prosecutors say Christy posted threats on Facebook in early June naming the president and anyone trying to detain him on the basis of a bench warrant.
Christy was on the run for about three months and was captured in September near Cleveland, Ohio.
WFMZ-TV says he interrupted prosecutors several times Friday and went on a profanity-laced tirade against law enforcement.
