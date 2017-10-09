BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Police in northwestern Arizona have arrested a man in connection to the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
They say 20-year-old Andrew Raymond Osnaya turned himself in to Bullhead City police on Monday.
He’s been booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman, but it’s unclear if Osnaya has a lawyer yet.
A man reported on Sept. 22 that someone was using his Target store credit card that he had signed up for but never received.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Former Seahawk John Moffitt: 'Women don't know football'
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle City Light has paid $7.8M to off-duty cops in ‘unusual relationship’
Police gathered store surveillance video from Sept. 17-18 when the victim’s stolen credit card was used.
The surveillance video allegedly showed Osnaya purchase merchandise using the stolen card and fraudulently spend more than $1,000.