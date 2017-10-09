BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Police in northwestern Arizona have arrested a man in connection to the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

They say 20-year-old Andrew Raymond Osnaya turned himself in to Bullhead City police on Monday.

He’s been booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman, but it’s unclear if Osnaya has a lawyer yet.

A man reported on Sept. 22 that someone was using his Target store credit card that he had signed up for but never received.

Police gathered store surveillance video from Sept. 17-18 when the victim’s stolen credit card was used.

The surveillance video allegedly showed Osnaya purchase merchandise using the stolen card and fraudulently spend more than $1,000.