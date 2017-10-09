Share story

By
The Associated Press

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Police in northwestern Arizona have arrested a man in connection to the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

They say 20-year-old Andrew Raymond Osnaya turned himself in to Bullhead City police on Monday.

He’s been booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman, but it’s unclear if Osnaya has a lawyer yet.

A man reported on Sept. 22 that someone was using his Target store credit card that he had signed up for but never received.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police gathered store surveillance video from Sept. 17-18 when the victim’s stolen credit card was used.

The surveillance video allegedly showed Osnaya purchase merchandise using the stolen card and fraudulently spend more than $1,000.

The Associated Press