CHICAGO (AP) — First-degree murder and aggravated battery charges have been filed against a suburban Chicago man accused of fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend as her 13-year-daughter stood nearby.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Coelho on Tuesday said Eddie Crowder of Oak Lawn was swinging a knife at a 34-year-old man when he struck 36-year-old Elizabeth Kennedy in the chest. Kennedy, who has a child by the man, was at his Chicago home dropping of her daughter when an altercation began between the 50-year-old Crowder and the man.

The argument quickly escalated into a shoving match that led to the knife attack. Coelho says Crowder also stabbed the 34-year-old man several times.

Judge John Lyke ordered Crowder held without bail. It wasn’t immediately known whether Crowder has legal representation.