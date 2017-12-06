ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man accused of a stabbing another passenger on a city bus in Albuquerque in January has been acquitted.

A jury found 63-year-old Gregory Wayne Dozier not guilty on all charges Wednesday.

He was accused of stabbing Elijah Tsethlikai multiple times on Jan. 21 after the two fought on the bus.

The stabbing incident was captured by a surveillance camera on the bus.

But Dozier’s attorney says the video left out key events that led up to the fight between the men.

Tsethlikai allegedly started the fight after Dozier fell down near his girlfriend when the bus hit a bump.

Dozier was indicted in the case in February and was facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and battery.