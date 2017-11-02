JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man is accused of stabbing his brother in Mississippi.

Jackson police told news outlets that responding officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the neck. Sgt. Derrick Holmes says it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Additional responding officers found the 31-year-old suspect walking in the area away from the scene. Authorities learned the victim and the suspect are siblings. Officers were told that the incident began as a disturbance between another family member and the suspect. The victim was attacked when he attempted to intervene.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.