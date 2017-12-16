POTEAU, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma judge has bound a 39-year-old man over for trial in the 2009 smothering death of his wife.

Donald Bocephus Wilson will be arraigned Jan. 16 in LeFlore County on a count of first-degree murder in the death of his 23-year-old wife, Jody Rilee-Wilson.

The Southwest Times Record reports that Donald Wilson’s mother, Edith Kathryn Wilson, was also in court Friday and faces one count of being an accessory after the fact. She’ll be arraigned Jan. 9.

Rilee-Wilson’s death had been a cold case until May, when Donald Wilson’s father gave Oklahoma investigators information implicating his son.

The father also told authorities Rilee-Wilson wanted to take the couple’s daughter and move back to New Jersey.

The daughter now lives there with her maternal grandparents.