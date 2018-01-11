WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — First-degree murder charges have been filed against a suburban Chicago man in connection with the stabbing death of the man’s mother.

Kevin James of Naperville is being held in lieu of $3 million bond in the death of 41-year-old Patricia James of unincorporated Downers Grove.

DuPage County prosecutors say sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call made by the 23-year-old James’ sister, who said her brother had stabbed their mother.

Prosecutors say deputies found the mother unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she later died.

James was taken to the DuPage County Jail. After setting bond on Thursday, Judge Liam Brennan scheduled James’ next court appearance for Jan. 26.

It wasn’t immediately known if James has legal representation.