CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of slaying his ex-wife with an ax has entered a plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

The New Orleans Advocate reports 56-year-old Mark Owens entered his new plea Tuesday. He originally pleaded not guilty in November.

Owens is charged with first-degree murder for the September 2017 killing of 48-year-old Kim Penney Owens. The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office says Owens waited under his ex-wife’s home and ambushed her with an ax when she left for work. Owens also is charged with attempted first-degree murder as police say he attempted to kill Kim Owen’s mother.

Records say Owens’ defense attorney, Cullen Tonry, has said Owens has a history of mental illness.

The Advocate says doctors now will evaluate Owens’ mental health.

