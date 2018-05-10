CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts man accused of slashing the neck of a waitress who tried to stop him as he left a restaurant without paying has been arrested.
Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes says 36-year-old Gerardo Reyes Menjivar was apprehended Thursday morning by a regional fugitive task force in Beltsville, Maryland.
Law enforcement nationwide had been asked to keep a lookout for Menjivar after he was identified as the suspect in the attack Monday night.
Police say the waitress followed Menjivar to his car after he skipped out on a bill. The woman was later found with slash wounds to her neck and right hand. She is recovering and her name hasn’t been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Freed detainees head home for big welcome, featuring Trump VIEW
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
Menjivar faces several charges in Massachusetts. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.