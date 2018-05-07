CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia man is jailed after police say he killed one woman, shot a second one and then traded shots with police who surrounded him at a motel.
Authorities say they plan to charge 39-year-old James Smith with murder and aggravated assault.
Cordele Police on Saturday found 31-year-old Shawna Ware dead and 33-year-old Sheena Jones wounded. Jones was hospitalized in critical condition.
Smith was later tracked to a motel in Perry. Houston County deputies entered the motel room around 5 a.m. Sunday. Officials say Smith fired at officers, hitting their ballistic shields at least twice. Officers returned fire, but Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent J.T. Ricketson tells WALB-TV that officers persuaded Smith to surrender. Neither he nor officers were injured.
It’s unclear if Smith has a lawyer.
Information from: WALB-TV, http://www.walb.com/