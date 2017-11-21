CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who authorities say dressed in body armor and shot at a store will remain locked up while prosecutors continue to build their case.

Travis Green appeared Tuesday for a procedural hearing in Cheektowaga Town Court. His lawyer, Paul Dell, told reporters afterward that he’ll explore the 29-year-old Green’s mental state at the time of last week’s shooting.

Green faces attempted murder and other charges after authorities say he fired numerous rifle shots in the parking lot of a suburban Buffalo retail store, injuring one man and breaking the store’s windows before being tackled by police.

Police found a second weapon in his car, along with 850 additional rounds.