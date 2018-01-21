ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man who fired shots at officers during a standoff remains in a hospital, recovering from wounds caused by police K-9s and smoke inhalation.
The Sacramento Bee reports Elk Grove Police Officer Jason Jimenez says the suspect is accused of setting a home on fire Friday during the incident, and eventually jumping out a window before he was taken into custody.
Jimenez says no officers were hurt in the shooting.
Jimenez says officers received reports of a disturbance and when they arrived, saw three adults come out of the home, but a man remained inside.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Women's March: How it unfolded
- The WSU community comes out in full force to honor Tyler Hilinski in a candlelight vigil VIEW
- What you need to know about Seattle's Women’s March, related events
- Washington’s coast battered by major waves, flooding WATCH
- Renewal and resistance in Seattle — thousands take to streets for Women’s March WATCH
He says the man barricaded himself in the house and fired shots at officers, but did not hit them.
Jimenez says the man started a fire that spread through the house.
___
Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com