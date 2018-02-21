TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are asking the public’s help in finding a man accused of shattering a New Jersey courthouse partition window while trying to strike an employee.

The Mercer County sheriff’s office says a man was arguing with an employee at the Family Case Management window on the second floor of the Mercer County civil courthouse at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the suspect was seeking information on restraining orders “when he suddenly and violently attempted to strike the employee, shattering the protective partition window with his fist or elbow.”

The man was seen on surveillance video leaving the front of the courthouse on a bicycle. Authorities said he could face charges including destruction of public property, criminal mischief and attempting to cause bodily injury.