RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After two girls said a neighborhood repairman sexually abused them, a Virginia judge has sentenced him to prison.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that on Wednesday Chesterfield Circuit Judge David E. Johnson sentenced 49-year-old William F. Ayers to 50 years with 25 years suspended. Ayers was convicted on multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Chesterfield prosecutor Erin Barr says the assaults occurred from March to June last year. Ayers had volunteered to babysit the girls so their single mother could work without the financial burden of child care. Police were alerted after the older sister told her school teacher Ayers touched her inappropriately.

Moments before sentencing, Ayers apologized saying he takes “full responsibility” and needs treatment “to help me get better.”

