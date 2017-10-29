DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized is heading to trial in Massachusetts.
Jury selection in Radoslaw Czerkawski’s (RAD’-oh-slaw zehr-KAW’-skeez) trial on multiple animal cruelty charges is expected to begin on Tuesday in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.
The case received widespread attention when the year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. The starving dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe was euthanized.
Czerkawski has suggested that kids he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse. His trial was initially set for July, but was delayed by a prosecutor’s emergency eye surgery.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment