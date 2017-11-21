LANARK, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man is accused of setting a house on fire during a dispute with his wife.

News outlets report 54-year-old Ronald Lee Morton was charged with first-degree arson of a dwelling house and fleeing while driving under the influence Monday.

Cpl. B.J. Adkins with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office discovered Morton’s vehicle after authorities responded to the house fire in Lanark. An assisting officer’s cruiser was almost hit by Morton’s swerving car.

The house burned to the ground.

Morton’s bail has been set at $75,000. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.