BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man is accused of sending child pornography to 20 people.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that 50-year-old Curtis McGarvey is charged with 20 counts of promoting sexual performance by a minor, as well as one count of child neglect and one count of terrorizing. A judge on Monday set McGarvey’s bond at $250,000.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department identified a number of social media accounts and email addresses involved in the incident and traced some of those accounts to McGarvey’s residence and places of work.

Police say McGarvey is also connected to a bomb threat at a high school banquet.

Justin Vinje, McGarvey’s attorney, says this client maintains his innocence. Vinje says McGarvey has lived in the community his whole life and “really has no record of any kind.”

