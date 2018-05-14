LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has ruled competent for trial a man accused of abducting an 8-year-old Lincoln girl from her home and raping her in his garage.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 22-year-old Cody Riddle has undergone more than two years of treatment at a state psychiatric hospital. Judge Darla Ideus ruled Thursday that Riddle now has the capacity to understand his case and help his lawyer defend him.
He’s charged with kidnapping, sexual assault of a child and burglary. Police say he went to the girl’s home early on Aug. 27, 2015, to steal items. Police say he entered through an open garage, found the girl, took her to his home, where he assaulted her and threatened her.
Prosecutors say he let her go and was arrested later that day.
___
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com